Derby County’s parting of the ways with Phillip Cocu has certainly stirred a hornet’s nest of activity at Pride Park, that’s for sure. As it stands, the Rams are being run by an interim coaching team of four that includes Wayne Rooney. However, Football Insider consolidate that adding that former Derby boss John Gregory is being targetted for a return to the club.

Referencing news from a ‘source at Pride Park’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that “Derby are in advanced talks with John Gregory” with his role said to be to “help Rooney in his first managerial role.”

Former England and Manchester United great Rooney has been installed as the frontrunner for the Derby job – a move that has surprised many observers bearing in mind Derby’s predicament and Rooney’s lack of managerial experience.

A lack of managerial experience is not an accusation that can be hurled at John Gregory. The 66-year-old former Aston VIlla and Derby stalwart as a player has also managed both clubs. He’s most known for his near four-year stay at Villa Park from February 1998 to January 2002 – a span of 180 games which returned a points average of 1.56 points-per-game.

On the possible appointment of Rooney as full-time, permanent manager of the club, Sky Sports comment that the former Manchester United and England star would need reassurances. They state:

“He has yet to meet the prospective new owners, and it will need to be a mutual decision if he is to take over as manager long term. Rooney will want to know more about Sheikh Khaled’s ambitions and plans for the club before he would commit to taking his first job in management at Pride Park.”

As it stands, Rooney is part of a quartet of coaches who will be tasked with taking training and selecting the squad to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate next Saturday. Afterwards, should Football Insider be bang on the button, then Rooney could be joined by John Gregory as a management dream time for the Rams.

