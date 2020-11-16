It was a year last month since Derby County chose to terminate the contract of club captain Richard Keogh.

Fast-forward to today; Derby sit bottom of the Championship table, managerless and looking as though they’ll take a punt on an up and coming manager in either Wayne Rooney or John Terry.

Phillip Cocu’s sacking was imminent and most would say deserved after taking just six points from their opening 11 Championship games of the season.

The Rams have conceded 16 goals in the league so far. A lack of leadership on the pitch is clear as day – even with an increasingly disputed Rooney on the pitch – and it’s left a few in mourning of their old captain (see below).

Keogh made 356 appearances in seven-and-a-half seasons with Derby, his Pride Park spell coming to an untimely end last season.

Everyone remembers his car accident and subsequent career-threatening injury, which saw Derby terminate his contract with immediate affect in October of last year.

READ: Derby County should seriously consider this ‘wildcard L1 appointment

Since, Keogh has made a full recovery, he signed for MK Dons last summer and played all 90-minutes in their 2-1 win at Sunderland on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has made nine appearances in League One this season. He’s proving to be a hit amongst Dons fans and remembering how graphic his injury was, it’s hard to believe he’s back on the pitch.

Derby fans have fond memories of Keogh and will be delighted to see he’s back playing. But having seen how quickly things have demised for Derby, it might be hard for them to not lust for a player like Keogh once again.

He was part of the spine of that Derby side for seven straight seasons having played 40+ Championship games in all of those, and that consistency and sense of control at the back of something that Derby are sorely missing today.

Would take Keogh and CamJam in the current #dcfc team in a heartbeat. — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) November 14, 2020

And people said we wouldn’t miss Keogh 😂 #DCFC — Slater Ilson (@LeighIlsonUAE) November 8, 2020

Just gonna put this out there…we were never bottom of the league when we had Richard Keogh at the back #dcfc — Dan Kidd (@k12ddo) November 7, 2020