Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce was spotted with son Alex at Peterborough United’s League One clash at Crewe Alexandra yesterday.

Reports claim that the former Wigan Athletic, Hull City and Aston Villa boss was on a scouting mission – he was in attendance to see Posh striker Siriki Dembele in action.

The game finished 2-0 to Crewe and it marks back-to-back defeats for the League One leaders, who have a point gap over one of Bruce’s former suitors in Hull.

The 24-year-old Dembele played the full 90-minutes but was unable to add to his five goals in 11 League One matches this season.

He’s been part of the free-scoring Peterborough attack that have scored 21 times in the league this season, with Dembele featuring alongside summer signing Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Newcastle meanwhile are struggling for goals under Bruce. The stats tell a bleak story of his time in charge, but his side went into this international break in 13th place of the Premier League table.

Bruce could well be looking to bolster his attack – 10 Premier League goals scored this season – with the addition of Dembele, and he might be looking at a January move.

Dembele is bright and active on the pitch, and clinical most of all. But could he make the step up from League One and help Newcastle find their scoring touch in the Premier League?

It’ll be interesting to know what Bruce made from Dembele’s performance yesterday, and even more so to see if he pins all his hopes on the Scot come January.