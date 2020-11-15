Former Birmingham City, Burton Albion and Derby County stopper Adam Legzdins has been snapped up by Dundee and could, according to The Courier, very well be in contention to jump right into the deep end as the Scottish side take on Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup later today.

Since making the breakthrough at St Andrew’s, promoted to the first-team picture in 2005, his story has largely been one of a peripatetic loanee and bench-warming back-up.

Since breaking through at the Blues, Legzdins has featured for 11 clubs yet has only featured in 131 games across his career in football. The bulk of these (52 appearances) have come from Burton Albion in two spells at the club – including one short loan from Derby County.

Aside from those 52 appearances for the Brewers, Legzdins also featured in 37 games (49 conceded/8 clean sheets) for Derby County and 21 games (27 conceded/5 clean sheets) for Birmingham City. The split of these appearances is: Championship, 50 appearances; League One, 11 appearances; League Two, 53 appearances.

Speaking to The Courier, Dundee manager James McPake said that 33-year-old Legzdins, signed on a short-term deal, would go straight into the squad to face the Hibees in the cup. Commenting on this, McPake said:

“Adam is one who came on our radar a while back and I spoke with Kieran Westwood who I’d played with at Coventry and he spoke very highly about him. He has played in the Championship in England and the lower leagues as well.“

Referring to his recent football experience, McPake said of Legzdins:

“He’s just had three years at Burnley where he didn’t get the games he would’ve liked but to be training in that environment and working with the type of goalkeeper they have there tells you what he’s got. I know enough to know he’ll add to us.“

However, Dundee boss McPake warns that the clu will have to be careful of thrwing him in at the deep-end against Hibernian bearing in mind the lack of training that he’s had with Dundee although he does envisage a good battle for places with the arrival of the former Birmingham, Burton and Derby stopper.