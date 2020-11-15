Derby County parted ways with manager Phillip Cocu last night, and reports claim that they could bring in Darren Fletcher alongside Wayne Rooney.

Rooney is widely being tipped to take on the Derby County job. It comes after a dire start to the season which has seen Derby take just six points from their opening 11 games, leaving them bottom of the pile for this international break.

Cocu’s sacking was imminent and Derby have taken the first week of the break to make their decision.

Last night, the news broke of the Dutchman’s inevitable departure and already the potential replacements are being banded around.

Rooney though seems to making the most headlines, and he could yet be joined the 36-year-old Fletcher.

Fletcher retired in 2019 after 16 year playing career – he made 342 appearances for United and won 11 domestic titles in his time there.

He left for West Brom midway through the 2014/15 season and would spend two-and-a-half seasons at The Hawthorns, leaving for a further two at Stoke City in 2017.

The rumours of Rooney’s potential appointment at Derby has angered many. It seems like a rash appointment and right now, sitting at the foot of the Championship table, Derby need a more experienced head in charge.

With Fletcher alongside him though, it could make for a keen pairing at Derby and one that could yet pay dividends.

The Rams have a week to appoint Cocu’s successor, before they resume Championship duties with a trip to Bristol City next weekend.