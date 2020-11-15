Derby County parted ways with manager Phillip Cocu last night, and fans are calling for ex-Bournemouth and Burnley manager Eddie Howe to be handed the job.

The Englishman rose to fame after guiding Bournemouth to promotions from all of League Two, League One and the Championship within the space of five years.

He saw Bournemouth into the Premier League where they would remain for the next five seasons, dropping down to the Championship last term.

Having parted ways with the club upon relegation, Howe has been without a job since.

But his name is often the first to be banded around when there’s a vacant managerial position and this time, it’s Derby County fans wishing Howe to be their next boss.

Plenty of Derby fans would like to see the 42-year-old take the job, and hopefully steer them away from an untimely relegation into League One.

See what they had to say on Twitter here:

Cocu was poor at Derby throughout imo a lucky run of form (mainly thanks to Rooney’s impact after Christmas) papered over the cracks of what was an otherwise disappointing season.

Who’s next? Howe or Cowley imo#DCFC #EFL — Luke Wallace (@Luke2Wallace) November 14, 2020

No Rooney. No Terry. No Maradona. Eddie Howe first; second and third. Give him 20m to add a mix of perm and LOANS from Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea – Frank owes Derby – we need the best of U23 and academy. 2 or 3. Statement signing in MF and CD. Plus another striker to help. — ramfandaniam (@ramfandaniam) November 15, 2020

Please, please, please not Wayne Rooney. Derby isn't an experiment, they are bottom of the Championship and need an experienced gaffer to come in and get the players playing. Eddie Howe every day of the week. — Dom Anderson (@DomAnderson87) November 15, 2020

I think we should be realistic. Rafa isn’t going to come to Derby. Terry would then these’s the usual suspects…. personally, I’d take a punt with Terry or go with Eddie Howe — Darren evley (@kazakhstanram) November 15, 2020

Derby would be stupid not to bring in Eddie howe, just glad they’ve done a short term fix👌 — Rams fan (@wazzabaseball) November 15, 2020

I don't regard Derby as a big club, and have been a fan for 50 years. Couple of times in our history we have been a big club. We have good support, but we are a middling club. Eddie Howe could handle Derby. But would need time. We don't have a history of giving anyone that — Steve Dolman (@Peakfanblog) November 14, 2020

Eddie Howe is apparently ‘taking a break from football’. Be perfect for us then. #dcfc — Marcus E (@marcusE2020) November 15, 2020