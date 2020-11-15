Derby County parted ways with manager Phillip Cocu last night, and fans are calling for ex-Bournemouth and Burnley manager Eddie Howe to be handed the job.

The Englishman rose to fame after guiding Bournemouth to promotions from all of League Two, League One and the Championship within the space of five years.

He saw Bournemouth into the Premier League where they would remain for the next five seasons, dropping down to the Championship last term.

Having parted ways with the club upon relegation, Howe has been without a job since.

But his name is often the first to be banded around when there’s a vacant managerial position and this time, it’s Derby County fans wishing Howe to be their next boss.

Plenty of Derby fans would like to see the 42-year-old take the job, and hopefully steer them away from an untimely relegation into League One.

See what they had to say on Twitter here: