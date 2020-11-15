Charlton Athletic loanee George Lapslie scored again for Mansfield Town yesterday.

The midfielder is impressing for the League Two side and chipped in with another goal as they beat Forest Green Rovers away.

Lapslie, who is 23 years old, also bagged the winner for the Stags against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

He signed for Mansfield on a season-long loan in October and has chipped in with three goals in his opening seven games. He is really benefitting from regular first-team football and will also learn a lot from their new boss, Nigel Clough.

Lapslie has risen up through the youth ranks at Charlton having first joined them in 2009. He has since made 54 appearances for the Addicks but they obviously couldn’t guarantee him regular minutes this season.

He has grasped the opportunity at Mansfield with both hands and they are showing signs they are turning their fortunes around under Clough after a poor start to the campaign under ex-manager Graham Coughlan.

Lapslie only previous experience out on loan came in non-league at Chelmsford City two years ago but he is proving to be a key player for the Stags so far.

He is out of contract at Charlton at the end of this season and has entered the final 12 months of his deal. However, if he carries on impressing at Field Mill, the Addicks may decide to keep him and throw him into the first-team next term.

In other Charlton news, they got a ‘very good’ deal with Cardiff City for Dillon Phillips last month, as per The72.

