Garry Monk lost his job last week, again, and it prompted me to have a look at the gilet wearing, Thomas Turgoose look-a-like and his career so far.

Gary Alan Monk, as a player Garry spent most of his career as a journeyman/loanee taking in Torquay United, Southampton, Stockport County, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley before finally finding some regularity in Swansea. But in 21 years as a pro, Garry played just 287 games.

As a manager, 41-year-old Monk has quite the EFL C.V. Everyone remembers his youthful start at Swansea, but taking Leeds, Middlesbrough and Birmingham in on the way to Sheffield is quite impressive, indeed he has covered most of the “Classic” British clubs.

But as for success? His Swansea days began as an interim, following Michael Laudrup, but Monk did win a Premier League Manager of the month whilst there.

A turbulent time at Leeds saw controversies and touch line bans, Monk left two days before his rolling contract automatically renewed, shocking the faithful who were enjoying his particular brand of football.

Middlesbrough let Monk in, and let him throw money around, signing Britt Assombalonga, Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie and Martin Braithwaite all within his first month of taking the job. Indeed all four signings came in two days in July 2017. However, Monk was not to stay in the North-East very long, leaving before Christmas to be replaced by Tony Pulis (take note of that replacement).

Birmingham brought Monk in to save their campaign, and he did just that, although an up and down spell ended with Monks sacking at the end of the following season, citing a break down in relationship with club chief executive Xuandong Ren.

Sheffield Wednesday experienced the Monk factor from September 2019 until last week, and, despite pulling the club from a negative points total (league deduction) and above big spending Derby County, Monk was dismissed, no black armbands were on show in Sheffield for his demise, although with Tony Pulis (again) following Monk into a management role, the Wednesday fans are set for another overhaul in style and playing squad.

So, plotting this course of Monks up-and-down management career, it is hard to predict his next move, although considering his age (a young 41) and his experience being largely in the Championship, it is hard to see Garry accepting a role in League Two, as a recognised pressure-cooker appointment, Derby may consider the outspoken gaffer, if the interim Rooney appointment is not considered a success.