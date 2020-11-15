Matty Pearson has been a massive player for Luton Town since joining the club in 2018.

He signed a three-year deal at Kenilworth Road and has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Pearson, who is 27 years old, helped the Hatters gain promotion from League One in his first season at the club before playing a key role in their survival last term.

The centre-back has made 108 appearances in all competitions for the Bedfordshire side, chipping in with eight goals.

Nathan Jones’ side need to tie him down on a new deal to avoid any potential interest in him in the January transfer window. He has established himself as a mainstay in their backline and will be hoping to keep the Luton fairytale story going with a push for the Play-Offs this season.

In terms of statistics, as per WhoScored, he has made more tackles per game (2.3) and blocks per game (0.8) then any of his teammates who have played over five games in the league this term.

Another attribute that makes him a useful player is his versality and he has proven at clubs in the past like FC Halifax Town and Accrington Stanley that he is capable of playing in midfield as well as in defence if needed.

Pearson has less than a year left on his contract with the Hatters, meaning they face a decision to make on his long-term future at the club. They run the risk of losing him for nothing in 2021 which may be a worry.

