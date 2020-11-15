Derby bit the bullet late Saturday and finally released Phillip Cocu from his duties at Pride Park. It has to be said that it was a very amicable parting of ways with both the Rams and Cocu warm towards each other. As it stands, the management of playing matters is in the hands of a four-man, temporary team of coaches.

Obviously, as an interim measure, this four-man committee is what would be expected. Remember, Derby County are rooted to the bottom of the table after a quarter of the season and have just one win from their 11 games. Six points is what they have and there’s a long way to go to right that.

What Derby need is a manager who knows the ropes. A manager who can come in and get the Rams up and running. They need to put together a run of results that drags them clear of the bottom three and the sucking mire of a relegation battle. With a new owner just around the corner, that appointment could come sooner rather than later.

This coming Saturday, Derby face Bristol City at Ashton Gate in a game that might come too soon for a new permanent boss to be installed. That ‘boss’ will remain a mystery but there is a race hotting up and names being put forward. Here are the top-five names said to be leading the pack hunting down the top job at Pride Park.

Runners and riders for Derby County Stakes

Wayne Rooney: current Derby County player-coach Rooney is seen as the front-runner in the race for the Pride Park job. He’s currently one of the four interim coaches at the club and knows the set-up behind the scenes due to the coaching duties at the club. No management experience but wealth of experience on the pitch.

John Terry: alongside Rooney is another former England great in John Terry. Unlike Rooney, Terry has managerial experience having been the assistant at Aston Villa since he retired from football in 2018. That experience is a span of 94 games and covers games in both the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League.



Eddie Howe: coming round the bend is former Bournemouth boss Howe who’s been out of management since being sacked by Bournemouth at the start of August this year. Howe has managerial pedigree from two spells at the Cherries (454 games) and one at Burnley (86 games). His last spell at Dean Court covered 355 games between October 2012 and August 2020 – a stretch that saw him record 144 wins including 190 games (W56, D43 L91) in the Premier League.

Paul Cook: just behind Howe in the running order is former Wigan boss Cook who was let go by the Latics at the start of August this year. He’d been in charge at the DW Stadium for three years and counts Portsmouth, Chesterfield and Accrington Stanley as former clubs he’s managed. His three-season spell at Wigan saw him gain promotion from League One and spend two seasons in the Championship before an administration decision by new owners effectively relegated the club. He has 529 games of managerial experience tucked under his belt.

Danny Cowley: further back in the field is 42-year-old Cowley whose football management experience comes via spells at non-league sides Concord Rangers and Braintree, later managin Lincoln City and, lately, Huddersfield Town. Cowley, alongside his brother Nicky, have two promotions with Lincoln, bringing them into the Football League and consolidating them as a League One side after a further promotion. One season in the Championship with Huddersfield saw him oversee 39 games that returned 13 wins, 11 draws and 15 losses for a 17th-placed finish.

Should Derby County take a chance or play it safe with next manager?