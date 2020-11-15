Bristol Rovers are searching for a new manager after sacking Ben Garner yesterday.

The Pirates have a big decision to make on who to chose as their new boss, with The72 picking out five early candidates for the job.

One name they should consider is Paul Tisdale, who has been out of the game for over a year now.

The well-dressed boss was dismissed by MK Dons in November 2019 and Bristol Rovers should think about throwing him a League One lifeline.

Tisdale, who is 47 years old, guided the Dons to automatic promotion from League Two in his first season at the helm but they sacked him last season after a poor start.

He now has a point to prove and could see the Gas vacancy as an opportunity to get back into the dugout.

Tisdale had previously spent 12 years as manager of Exeter City. He got the Grecians back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One from 2008 to 2010, and they stayed there for two years before dropping back into the fourth tier.

He managed to get Exeter to four Wembley finals during his lengthy tenure at the club before leaving for a fresh challenge at MK Dons.

As a player, he had spells as a midfielder for the likes of Southampton, Bristol City and Yeovil Town.

Tisdale will be weighing up his next move and is a decent option for Bristol Rovers as they look for someone who could steady the ship after their failed Garner experiment.

Should Bristol Rovers look at Tisdale?