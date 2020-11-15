Sunderland’s Phil Parkinson is on the brink of losing his job in League One, after notching a third-straight defeat yesterday – would former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook be the ideal replacement?

Having lost in back-to-back Cup ties against Mansfield Town and Fleetwood Town, Parkinson and Sunderland desperately needed a win in their return to league duties yesterday.

They welcomed the lowly MK Dons and would take an early lead through Max Power, but for Cameron Jerome equalised for the visiting side soon after.

A second-half penalty from Scott Fraser would seal a fine 2-1 away win for MK Dons, subjecting Parkinson to online abuse after the final whistle.

Sunderland fans turned out in droves to berate the former Bolton Wanderers boss after yesterday’s defeat and his sacking – in-line with the pending takeover – seems inevitable.

Few names have been touted as a potential replacement as of yet, but former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook could be the ideal candidate.

He’s previously won the League Two title with Pompey and the League One title with Wigan.

Having performed so well at Wigan last time round his side were unavoidably relegated due to a points deduction which sees them struggling in League One today, and going through a managerial crisis of their own.

Cook has been out-of-work since and tipped with several jobs in the interim – Sheffield Wednesday fans seemed keen on the appointment, and Derby fans have mentioned his name as well.

Sunderland though could be a much more suitable home for Cook.

Still competing in the top-six spaces of the League One table, Cook has the know-how and respect to come into Sunderland and see out the job that Parkinson has started.

His football may not be the most attractive, but it’s effective, and proven at the level Sunderland are currently at – Parkinson’s sacking seems imminent now, and the clubs new owners could make a worse start than replacing him with Cook.