John Sheridan could look to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Swindon Town squad in January. Here are five players he could sign-

Jack Byrne, Shamrock Rovers- Sheridan knows the Republic of Ireland international from managing him at Oldham Athletic a couple of seasons ago. Byrne, who is 24 years old, has impressed in the League of Ireland over recent times and could seek a move back to England soon.



Kean Bryan, Sheffield United- He also crossed paths with the new Robins’ boss at Boundary Park. The ex-Manchester City and Bury man struggles for opportunities at Bramall Lane and could leave on loan this winter to get some game time under his belt.



Declan McManus, Dunfermline Athletic- The Swindon manager had the Scottish forward during his time at Fleetwood Town. McManus has scored three goals and gained four assists in eight games so far this term. He bagged 24 goals in 34 games on loan at Falkirk last season.



Liam McCarron, Leeds United- He could leave Elland Road on loan in the January transfer window to get some more first-team experience. McCarron, who is 19 years old, was on the books at Carlisle United when Sheridan managed there during the 2018/19 campaign.



Joe Rowley, Chesterfield- The midfielder has impressed for the Spirerites in the National League over the past two years and may be targeted by Football League clubs in the near future. Sheridan had a stint as manager at Chesterfield last season and will know all about the England C international.



In other Swindon news, their fans enjoyed Richie Wellens’ first loss as Salford City boss, as per The72.

