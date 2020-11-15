Tony Pulis will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Sheffield Wednesday squad in January. Here are five players he could target-

Ryan Shotton- Pulis has managed the experienced defender at both Stoke City and Middlesbrough in the past. He was released by the latter at the end of last season and remains a free agent.



Ashley Richards- Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for the Wales International recently, as covered by The72. Their new boss had him at Crystal Palace during the 2013/14 campaign. Richards has also been at Swansea City, Fulham and Cardiff City in the past.

Rudy Gestede- The big striker is an option for the Yorkshire side and would give them a different dimension in attack. He played for Pulis at Middlesbrough but now finds himself without a club after leaving the Riverside Stadium after three-and-a-half years in late June.

Yannick Bolasie, Everton- Pulis knows him from his Crystal Palace days and he would be an exciting signing for Sheffield Wednesday. The pacey winger will leave Everton in the January transfer window having fallen out-of-favour at Goodison Park but to where is yet to be known. He would be ideal for the Owls, but finances could be an issue.

Rekeem Harper, West Brom- He was coming up through the ranks at the Hawthorns when Pulis was there a few years back. The youngster could do with getting some game time out on loan and might be targeted some Championship sides this winter.



In other Sheffield Wednesday news, they could appoint Jonathan Gould as their new goalkeeping coach, as per The72.

Happy with Pulis, SWFC fans?