Phillips Cocu has left the building and has taken with him his entire coaching team. He left with dignity and a deepening feeling of respect from Derby County fans. That leaves a gap to be filled and it has been temporarily filled with a coaching squad of four involving Wayne Rooney.

50-year-old Cocu had been in charge at Pride Park since early July 2019: a span of 65 games from which he won an average of 1.28 points-per-game. Derby scored 1.18 goals-per-game, concedeing 1.42 goals-per-game. There were 22 wins, 17 draws and 26 losses to round out that 65-game stretch.

However, in a results-driven business all the above is collateral. What matters is this season and matters in the ‘only as good as your last game’ mentality. Derby’s record this season has ben, and there’s no way of making this appear nice, pretty abysmal. One win from their first 11 Championship games, accompanied with three draws leaves the Rams rooted to the foot of the table.

So, Cocu had to go and of that there is little doubt, even amongst the most diehard of Derby fans impressed by his manner. Of course, appointing an interim team to replace him is a perfectly acceptable way to react. Softly softly catchee monkey and all that. But, to select him as a permanent manager of the club? No, that would be a shade of lunacy that would have legions of Nottingham Forest fans reactivating old Twitter accounts to guffaw.

No-one can discount Rooney’s record as a player nor should they. 491 Premier League appearances to his name, scoring 208 top-tier goals and providing 111 assists. He had 120 games for England tucked under his belt and is the nation’s leading scorer with 53 goals. But that’s on one side of the ball, the side that he knows well.

Putting the former England and Manchester United legend on the other side of the ball – that’s a different matter entirely. In the brutal light of day, appointing Rooney on a full-time basis as Derby manager would not be the step that the Rams need to sensibly take. Where they are, at this moment, they need experienced managerial candidates who have been there and seen it all. They certainly don’t need a 35-year-old on-pitch legend with limited coaching exposure.

If Derby do employ Rooney on a full-time basis, then expect their fans to be howling at the moon in lunacy and neutral fans to be howling for other reasons – mainly laughter.

Lunacy or makes sense? Should Derby County appoint Rooney full time or not?