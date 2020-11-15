Former Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and current Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall has revealed to Glasgow Times that a summer move to Celtic was ‘never close’, before signing for the Rams.

The 35-year-old featured 39 times for Wigan Athletic in the Championship last season. Formerly of Celtic, Cardiff City and Hull City, Marshall would join Derby on a free transfer over summer.

He’s so far featured 10 times in the Championship for his new club, but he’s recently revealed that he could’ve opted for a return to Celtic in the summer months.

When questioned about it, Marshall simply said; “It was never close.”

Derby County sit at the foot of the Championship table. It’s been a disastrous start to the campaign for the Rams who’ve recently parted ways with Dutchman Phillip Cocu.

Names are being banded around for Cocu’s successor, and many think that former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could be in line to take the job on an interim basis.

Whoever comes in next will be looking towards players like Marshall, whose experience will go a long way in times of hardship and lack of form.

Derby have won just one of their last 12 in all competitions, and have kept just one clean sheet in that time as well.

Marshall has performed well so far but at 35-years-old, fans will be hoping that the next manager will look to bring about the next Rams keeper, and start preparing for the future.

Derby resume Championship duties with a trip to Bristol City next weekend – the Robins go into this game in 5th-place of the Championship table.