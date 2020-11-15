Wycombe Wanderers only signed Giles Phillips in the summer but have now loaned him out to Aldershot Town.

The defender has joined the Shots on a deal until January, as announced by their official club website.

Phillips, who is 23 years old, was released by QPR at the end of last season and was subsequently snapped up by Wycombe on a free transfer.

He had spent time on loan with Gareth Ainsworth’s side in the last campaign and they opted to bring him in on a permanent basis to add more options and depth to their defensive department.

However, the centre-back has found game time hard to come by so far in the Championship and has now been shipped out on loan to the National League to get some minutes under his belt.

Phillips is from America and started his career locally with spells as a youngster at FC Barrington USA and Carthage College.

He moved to England to pursue his football career and joined QPR in 2017. He was a regular for the Hoops at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the London club.

Instead, they loaned him out to Wycombe last season and played 16 games for the Chairboys as they were promoted to the Championship for the first time in their history.

Phillips now finds himself on loan at Aldershot and made his debut for the non-league side yesterday as they beat Altrincham 2-1 away.

