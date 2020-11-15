Charlton Athletic director of football Steve Gallen has praised Dillon Phillips for the way he conducted himself over the summer, as per a report by London News Online.

The goalkeeper ended up leaving the Addicks for Championship side Cardiff City after a couple of months of speculation following Lee Bowyer’s sides’ relegation to League One.

Phillips, who is 25 years old, never ‘complained’ or pushed for a move away from the Valley.

He had risen up through the youth ranks of the London club and had made 102 appearances for their first-team.

Gallen has said, as per London News Online: “Dillon was excellent too. He trained every day. Never complained, never smashed doors down. Only on transfer deadline day did he come and see me. I said: ‘Dillon, you’ve waited patiently – let’s get this deal done’. I gave him permission to travel to Cardiff when we hadn’t even agreed a deal.

“I said: “What’s the worst that is going to happen, Dillon? You go halfway down the M4 and I ring you up and say come back. But if you don’t go down there you’ll never get the medical and all that stuff sorted’. We got a very good deal for him. I saw another club sold a player to a Welsh club for half the money in a similar situation to us – one year on the contract, talking about not signing a new deal. We’re really happy with how that went.”

He added: “Dillon was happy, the club is happy and Ben Amos is playing superbly well.”

It is safe to say that Charlton aren’t really missing Phillips at the moment, with Amos stepping into his shoes with ease. The ex-Manchester United stopper won the League One Player of the Month for October.

Phillips is yet to make an appearance for Cardiff since his move to Wales.

