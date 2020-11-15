Derby County are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Phillip Cocu, who was sacked last night after a poor start to the season.

Wayne Rooney has emerged as the early frontrunner for the vacant position as he looks to kick-start his managerial career. The72 have picked out five early candidates for the job.

One name they should consider is two-time Championship promotion winner Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Serbian boss is currently managing in Qatar at Al-Gharafa, but could Derby try and tempt him back to England?

Jokanovic, who is 52 years old, first came to the second tier with Watford during the 2014/15 season and got them automatic promotion before leaving at the end of that campaign. He then took charge of Fulham in December 2015 and guided the London club to the top flight via the Play-Offs in his first full season in charge.

The Cottagers opted to sack in November 2018 after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

Jokanovic then moved to Qatar in July last year and has since won 51% of games there.

Before his move to England, the ex-Chelsea midfielder also had spells as a manager at Partizan, Muangthong United, Levski Sofia and Hercules.

Derby need a change of direction after Cocu’s tenure and Jokanovic is someone who is experienced in the Championship. However, most signs to the Rams turning to Rooney, in what would be a similar appointment to that of Frank Lampard a couple of summers ago.

Would you like Jokanovic, Derby fans?