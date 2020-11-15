Rangers are said to be monitoring Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, reports The Sun.

Steven Gerrard wants to bring the Scot north of the border to Ibrox. The 28-year-old was on hand to score in Scotland’s penalty shoot-out last time out – the one that sees them into their first major tournament since 1998.

Having tried and failed to bring McLean to Ibrox in the last transfer window, Rangers boss Gerrard is expected to move again in January.

McLean featured in all but one of Norwich City’s Premier League games last term, and has made eight Championship appearances this time round.

His side currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after a 1-0 win at home to Swansea City saw them into the international break.

Daniel Farke’s side started the season slowly – one win in their opening four games – but their picking up the pace now, and look set for a promotion bid.

Rangers though could scupper their Premier League plans by snatching McLean in January.

The Gers look good for a title push themselves this season – they sit 1st in the Scottish Premiership table with a nine point gap over Celtic.

Gerrard could well prevent a 10th-straight title for Celtic, and McLean could well pay a part in helping make that happen.

Norwich resume Championship duties with a trip to Middlesbrough on the 21st of this month.

