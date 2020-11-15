Watford sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table for this international break, but Vladimir Ivic’s side aren’t exactly breaking the net every week.

After 11 games of the season, Watford have found the net 14 times – Joao Pedro remains their top-scorer having netted four times in the Championship.

Having dropped down to the Championship, their striker department was bolstered by the likes of Glenn Murray and Stipe Perica, with Ismaila Sarr remaining at Vicarage Road as well.

Troy Deeney remains on the peripheries and looks as though his time at the club is drawing to an end, whilst Andre Gray continues his demise.

14 goals in 11 games isn’t quite promotion-worthy, but Watford could well land Everton’s Cenk Tosun this January – most likely on loan.

The Turk has endured a tough time since his Premier League move midway through the 2017/18 campaign, having scored just nine Premier League goals for Everton.

He spent a short while with Crystal Palace but now, TEAMtalk understands that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will seek a loan move for Tosun in the New Year.

A return to Turkey is being touted but a Championship move might be a more challenging, and exciting prospect for Tosun.

Given Watford and Everton’s business in the transfer market over the last summer – the Toffees’ signing of Abdoulaye Doucoure – Ancelotti might be inclined to send Tosun the way of Watford’s.

Watford look good for a promotion push this season but Ivic will know that he needs to bring in reinforcements this January to see them through until May.

Tosun would be a fine addition but it boils down to whether Tosun has the gut to drop down to the Championship, and try his hands at a club bidding for promotion back into the Premier League.