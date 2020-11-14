Derby County have bitten the bullet and taken what seems to be a hard decision to agree a parting of the ways between themselves and Phillip Cocu, their Dutch manager. It has been a parting of ways that has been handled warmly by both parties.

Bottom of the table is never going to cut the mustard in a cut-throat business where results are the key marker of success or failure. Results weren’t in Cocu’s favour and his parting of the ways with the Rams was a foregone conclusion just waiting to unravel.

Unravel it has and Cocu and his staff are now in football limbo and looking for other employ. Guiding a side many tipped for promotion to the bottom might not stand him in good stead with some but some side will take a chance on him.

However, one instance might be behind the timing and the agreement to move the Dutchman onfrom Pride Park. That instance? An impending takeover of Derby County by Abu Dhabian Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan. It is a takeover deal by Al Nehayan that some sources are saying is all but done and ready to be announced.

It is customary that when a new owner comes into a club that it is usually a case of new brooms and sweeping clean. It is not inconceivable that this is the case here with Derby and Cocu. perhaps it is a simple case of the Rams clearing the decks ahead of Al Nehayan’s takeover.

Putting a team of four intereim coaches in charge for next Saturday’s game at Ashton Gate against Bristol City could indicate that a deal is not that far away and that the incoming owners might have a name lined up to take permanent control.

Is Phillips Cocu's leaving to do with poor results or the upcoming takeover?