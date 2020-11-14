Phillip Cocu paid the ultimate price for not delivering results in a results-driven business – that price was losing his job as Derby County manager. This happened earlier this Saturday and came as the Rams enter the final week of the international break.

The Rams next game is this coming Saturday against Bristol City at Ashton Gate and they will have a temporary management team in place containing none other than former Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.

Rooney had 491 Premier League appearances to his name, scoring 208 top-tier goals and providing 111 assists. He had 120 games for England tucked under his belt and is the nation’s leading scorer with 53 goals. After a spell in the MLS with DC United, Rooney dropped down a level to join Derby on a player-coach role.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images Sport

Rooney’s time at Pride Park has seen him make 33 appearances for the Rams, finding the back of the net seven times and providing three assists. Now, with Cocu having left the club, Rooney is set to step out of the shadows of his player-coaching role and ramp it up a little as one of four interim coaches at the club.

Alongside Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, Rooney is set to take charge of the Rams as they prepare to face next Saturday’s challenge from Bristol City. Commenting on this appointment, Rooney said:

The most important thing now is to stabilise the club and start moving up the table. I’ve been asked to be part of the coaching staff to help the team’s preparations for next Saturday’s vital match against Bristol City. The coaches and I will speak with the players on Monday.”

This appointment has already gotten fans talking on Twitter and the news hasn’t been met positively by all. Here is a snapshot of a few comments that are doing the rounds.

The differnece can best be summed up in this brace of comments.

The above is a common trend for how the Rooney news has been taken onboard by the Rams faithful.

