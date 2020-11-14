Phillip Cocu paid the ultimate price for not delivering results in a results-driven business – that price was losing his job as Derby County manager. This happened earlier this Saturday and came as the Rams enter the final week of the international break.

The Rams next game is this coming Saturday against Bristol City at Ashton Gate and they will have a temporary management team in place containing none other than former Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.

Rooney had 491 Premier League appearances to his name, scoring 208 top-tier goals and providing 111 assists. He had 120 games for England tucked under his belt and is the nation’s leading scorer with 53 goals. After a spell in the MLS with DC United, Rooney dropped down a level to join Derby on a player-coach role.

Rooney’s time at Pride Park has seen him make 33 appearances for the Rams, finding the back of the net seven times and providing three assists. Now, with Cocu having left the club, Rooney is set to step out of the shadows of his player-coaching role and ramp it up a little as one of four interim coaches at the club.

Alongside Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, Rooney is set to take charge of the Rams as they prepare to face next Saturday’s challenge from Bristol City. Commenting on this appointment, Rooney said:

“The most important thing now is to stabilise the club and start moving up the table. I’ve been asked to be part of the coaching staff to help the team’s preparations for next Saturday’s vital match against Bristol City. The coaches and I will speak with the players on Monday.”

This appointment has already gotten fans talking on Twitter and the news hasn’t been met positively by all. Here is a snapshot of a few comments that are doing the rounds.

The differnece can best be summed up in this brace of comments.

Can we get Rosenior and Rooney the sack too please? #dcfc #dcfcfans — RafaBenitezRams (@DCFCtalk) November 14, 2020

So can fans give Rooney and Rosenior a chance? The same fans who have afforded Cocu same? #dcfc — Andy Buckley-Taylor (@BuckTaylor64) November 14, 2020

The above is a common trend for how the Rooney news has been taken onboard by the Rams faithful.

Fans saying I am done with derby if Rooney gets job 🤯if it is Rooney or terry abit of a risk but don’t write them off support ur team get behind him give them a chance would u like to be written off before you show what ur capable of Doin #dcfc #dcfcfans #SUPPORT — David Graham Wall (@dave88wall) November 14, 2020

Here's my issue with Rooney. Cocu, for all his faults, led this club through a terrible season with class, dignity and true leadership through his response to the EFL charge, Covid, charity, etc. Where was Wayne through all of that as captain? He is giving his #dcfc #dcfcfans — Tom Erskine (@erskinetom29) November 14, 2020

Never thought I’d see the day where some are saying Rooney isn’t good enough for us. If someone would have said we’d have Rooney, Lampard and Cole at our club you’d have laughed them off. Yet we still expect better? The self entitlement is mind blowing. #DCFC #DCFCFans — Bradley (@BradClough10) November 14, 2020

#dcfc don’t think Rooney deserves the job, shown nothing really managerial,would prefer Curtis Davies, see it happening though if this takeover happens though, it will be a bit like David beckhams new team, nobody would play for it if it didn’t have money and him as figure head — pilkard (@luke75918131) November 14, 2020

Wayne Rooney takes over as Derby’s player-manager after Philip Cocu is sacked 👨‍🏫 ⚽️ 🦅 #DCFC #WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/VH40Jl8Wyv — jim shelley (@jimshelley17) November 14, 2020

Big Sam till the end of the season with Rooney as assistant for me… Then Rooney to take over in the summer!! Just my opinion 🤷🏼 #dcfc 🐏⚪️⚫️ — Dean Anthony (@deanorams6388) November 14, 2020

Rooney has come in from 4/1 to 8/11 in about half an hour. This is the backing on the market, big movement doubtless because of the many, many people vocally backing Rooney to take the job. — Luke (@YouRamsDCFC) November 14, 2020

