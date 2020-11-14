Bristol Rovers have sacked Ben Garner this evening, as announced by their official club website. Here are five potential candidates to replace him-

Tommy Widdrington- He has been placed in caretaker charge of the League One side and has emerged as an early frontrunner for the job. His previous managerial experience comes from spells in non-league at Salisbury City, Hemel Hempstead Town and Eastbourne Borough.



Danny Cowley- The ex-Lincoln City boss is available since parting company with Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign and has been weighing up his next move. He caught be tempted by the Bristol Rovers job now.

Nigel Adkins- He has been out of the game for over a year now, having left Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season. The 55-year-old is an experienced boss in the Football League having been at Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United in the past.

Paul Heckingbottom- The Pirates could see him as a potential option. He guided Barnsley to promotion to the Championship in 2016, as well as the EFL Trophy in the same year. Heckingbottom has since had unsuccessful stints at Leeds United and Hibernian and will be eager to prove a point.

Paul Tisdale- He spent 12 years as manager of Exeter City before moving to MK Dons in 2018. The well-dressed boss got the Dons promoted to League One at the first time of asking but was sacked last term after a poor start to life in the third tier.





Sad to see Garner go, Bristol Rovers fans?