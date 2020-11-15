2-0 up at home; not a bad way to enter the half-time dressing room.

The full-time score was not going to lead to pleasant post-match chats for Port Vale, with an ill-timed lunge from Luke Joyce changing the landscape dramatically.

Vale had taken an early lead, with a penalty in the 16th minute, after journeyman Jay Spearing had committed to a heavy challenge with Tom Colon slotting home. Their lead would be doubled just eight minutes later when a training ground routine brought David Amoo a goal.

But in the 52nd minute, a poorly judged challenge from Joyce was met with a dismissal and the game swung in the Wirral’s favour.

Veteran Striker James Vaughan (58′) slid in Tranmere’s first just six minutes later, followed by the game’s second spot kick after Corey Blackett-Taylor had been fouled.

At 2-2 with 20 minutes to play, Port Vale rallied and substitute Devante Rodney got on the end of a well-placed Worrall dead-ball.

Port Vale chose to defend their lead, and must have thought they had made it to safe shores, until a heartbreaking injury-time equaliser from Kanye Woolery with the clock reading 90+3′.

A point from this game seemed slim consolation but further drama meant the Valiants would be left pointless, the time wasting from earlier, along with substitutions giving enough added time for SWA midfielder, Keiron Morris, to slam in a decider on 90+6′. T’he game had rarely slowed, and would have been worth the ticket money for the neutral, had, of course, tickets been available.

The result stalls Port Vales season, sitting just outside the play-off places, whilst the bonus win hoists Tranmere up to fifteenth in their return season to League Two after last term’s harsh PPG relegation from League One.