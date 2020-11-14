Sheffield Wednesday’s patience with their Garry Monk flirtation finished late Monday evening when the Owls sacked the former Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Leeds United boss. By Friday evening, Monk had been replaced with Tony Pulis.

Former West Brom and Boro boss Pulis hasn’t met with the total blessing of the Wednesday faithful. Fans on Twitter seem largely pleased by this move by Dejphon Chansiri and the Owls backroom staff. However, there are a number that do not share this enthusiasm.

Critics of the cap-wearing coach are quick to point out the Route One ‘hoofball’ mentality to the style of football he favours. It is the style of play that favours necessity over invention; substance over style.

However, in a rich man’s world beggars can never be choosers and Sheffield Wednesday’s fans will need to be realistic as to expectations – given their side’s lowly position in the table. When you are mixing it at the bottom, getting someone like Pulis to come in must be considered some kind of a coup.

Pulis has to work his magic with what he currently has at his disposal. Between now and the start of 2021, and the opening of the winter window, who Wednesday currently have on their books is what Pulis has to work with. There are no other options until January 1. Even then, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, pickings will be slim.

That might not fill the Owls faithful with much hope as their side battle against the sucking of the relegation mire. However, for a man-manager like Pulis that might not be that big a hindrance. Working with what he has, plus adding a January sprinkling, could be just what Wednesday fans could be asking for.

Will Tony Pulis be hindered at Sheffield Wednesday by poor January window?