In the main image to this article, Phillip Cocu is staring wistfully into the mid distance in a sense of deep contemplation. After the recent news from the Rams, that wistful look will be more focused on searching for gainful employment after his sacking.

Derby’s statement on the “mutual agreement with immediate effect” release of Cocu, Chris van der Weerden and Twan Scheepers is far from the usual terse and short missive favoured by many clubs dispensing of their management.

There is a genuine warmth in some of the comments with Derby thanking Cocu and his staff for their conduct during their time at the club and the Rams laud the Academy players he bloodied into the first-team as well as his “significant financial contributions and personal efforts towards the club’s community projects” as the Covid-19 pandemic took a real hold of things.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport

Yet, as cultured as Phillip Cocu is, football is a results business and the results have not been there for the former Dutch football star at Pride Park. The Rams are bottom of the Sky Bet Championship pile and behind a side in Sheffield Wednesday whose halving of a FFP penalty took them above Cocu’s men.

In a way, with a takeover from Abu Dhabian royalty just around the corner, Cocu’s position at Pride Park was like the sword of Damocles balancing above him held by the finest of fine hairs. That hair has snapped and Cocu is in the management wilderness – for now at least.

It is a sacking that has been expected by Derby County fans online. Here is a sample of what these fans have been saying in response to the termination of his time at the club.

Was it the right time for Derby County to let Cocu go?

Yes.

Best for both parties.

No.

Given time, could have turned around.