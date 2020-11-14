Sunderland fell to a third-straight defeat under Phil Parkinson today, losing 2-1 at home to MK Dons in League One.

After back-to-back defeats in cup ties against Mansfield Town and Fleetwood Town, the pressure was on Parkinson to deliver a win at home to the lowly Dons this afternoon.

Max Power had opened the scoring early on but Cameron Jerome equalised for the visitors soon after, with a Scott Fraser penalty winning it for the Dons in the second-half.

Sunderland fans exploded on Twitter, and Parkinson looks to be on the brink of the sack.

Here we take a look at three potential replacements for Parkinson at Sunderland:

Ryan Lowe

Linked with the Sheffield Wednesday job recently, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe is fast being regarded as one of the Football League’s best young managers.

He’s won more than half of his 61 games in charge of Argyle and has them competing in League One, and playing attractive football.

Sunderland could the ideal fit for the former striker. Given previous interest in his services it shows that clubs are noticing him as a good, young manager, and Sunderland could probably table an attractive offer for the 42-year-old.

Michael Flynn

The Newport boss was loosely linked with Cardiff City job before Neil Harris was appointed this time last year, and remains one of the longest-standing managers in the English game.

He’s soon approaching his 200th game in charge of Newport and in that time he’s guided the Welsh club into the League Two play-offs, and taken them on some impressive cup runs.

An unlikely choice, but given his good work at Newport where finances are no doubt bare, it suggests that he could do a decent job at Sunderland given their backing, and their current crop of players.

Danny Cowley

The ex-Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town boss has recently been linked with the Tranmere Rovers job. But he and brother Nicky could be much more attracted to the potential job at Sunderland.

Winner of promotion from both the National League and League Two with Lincoln City, Cowley could be the ideal man to take Sunderland back into the Championship, and maybe even beyond.

He showed at Huddersfield that he has potential to manage in the second-tier and in League One with Lincoln, he’d guided them to a fine start to the last season before the Terriers snapped him up.