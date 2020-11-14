Ask yourself one question, can you tell us where the sacked managers go?

This is not meant to be some sort of higher-plain thinking, more along the lines of ‘he’s failed, but where does he go from here?’ Philip Cocu is probably asking that question right now.

Cocu and his management career have had quite the reverse trajectory. Not many coaches/managers begin at international level, by Cocu did, national team assistant to be precise, but then taking the reins at Dutch giant PSV Eindhoven no less. Well, that’s ‘big beginnings’.

Some may argue that Fenerbahçe is a similar sized iconic club but a short stay in Turkey for the former midfielder was to be followed by a quite surprising move to Derby, to fill some quite large boots.

Inheriting Frank Lampard’s ‘nearly men’, with a raft of talent at his disposal, big things were expected of the Dutchman. Derby is a reasonably big prospect, steeped in history, and with a certain Wayne Rooney in your coaching team, surely Derby would be a tip for promotion?

Being bottom of the Championship, below a club with a points deduction (who have also binned off their manager this week) is surely a bad entry on the management CV?

But that is where Philip has left this Derby squad and whomever takes over needs to perform miracles, as the drop is unthinkable for the wage bill alone.

Where next for Philip Cocu? This surely damages his reputation, bottom of the league with a squad capable of winning it. If Philip were to remain on British soil, it would most likely be in a league below Derby at best?

With the new owners rumoured at the third-oldest club in the land wanting to make a documentary of their newest purchase, it is surely not unreasonable to think that non-league Wrexham could be on the cards for Cocu? Ryan Reynolds loves an underdog (story)

I personally think Philip will be leaving Britain once the travel restrictions are lifted.