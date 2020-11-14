Sunderland lost 2-1 at home to MK Dons in League One this afternoon, and fans are fuming with manager Phil Parkinson.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss was under pressure going into today’s fixture – having lost to both Mansfield Town and Fleetwood Town in cup ties, he needed a win against the lowly Dons.

Max Power had opened the scoring and gave the Black Cats an early lead, but for Cameron Jerome equalising four minutes later.

Scott Fraser scored from the spot soon after the restart for the visiting Dons, and they defended well to see out the away in.

The defeat sees Sunderland remain in 6th-place of the League one table, but it marks a third-straight defeat for Parkinson.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to lament Parkinson after the loss, and here’s what they said:

Yes, we need new owners. But we also need a new manager. Parkinson Out!@ALS_Fanzine #SAFC — Roker Report (@RokerReport) November 14, 2020

#SAFC hopefully new owners will not only get rid of Parkinson but they will say goodbye to the hopeless pair of @tomsafc and @DavidJonesSky. They have contributed nothing to this club apart from thinking they look good in front of their mates! — eddy (@Houghton1956) November 14, 2020

All that is left to say is when/if the takeover goes through, Parkinson must be fired immediately🔴⚪️#safc — Michael Oates✍🏻📝📚🔴⚪️⚽️ (@afootyeducation) November 14, 2020

That was abysmal. Parkinson out. #SAFC — Nathan Lawson (@nathanlawsn) November 14, 2020

Parkinson out. Playing O'Nein at centre back and Gooch at RWB and if Danny Graham is the 'plan B' then we'll be here for a long time. Unacceptable. Parkinson needs to go. #SAFC — Callum_Knight (@CalKnight12) November 14, 2020