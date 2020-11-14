Derby County have sacked Phillip Cocu, as announced by their official club website. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Wayne Rooney- Could the Rams hand him his first managerial position? The ex-England and Manchester United star has been linked with the full-time job over the past few weeks. He has been a player for the Championship side since January, scoring seven goals in that time.



John Terry- The current Aston Villa assistant is another whose name has been mentioned recently. Terry, who is 39 years old, is looking to follow the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard into management and is waiting for an opportunity.

Paul Cook- He is available and an option for Derby. The former Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth manager left Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move. He did a decent job at the DW Stadium and deserves another crack at that level.

David Wagner- The German boss guided Huddersfield Town to promotion to the Premier League in 2017 against all the odds. He has most recently worked in the Bundesliga at Schalke but is free again now. The Rams’ job could be of interest to him now.

Eddie Howe- He would be ideal for Derby as he considers the next chapter of his career. The 42-year-old did an impressive job at AFC Bournemouth and will no doubt be linked with a lot of jobs until he’s back in the game. He may have reservations over dropping into the Championship.





Sad to see Cocu go, Derby fans?