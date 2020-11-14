John Bostock was a much-fancied youngster when he made the breakthrough at Crystal Palace. It was a breakthrough which saw Spurs take him to White Hart Lane in 2008 – paying a transfer fee to the Eagles for a fee of £1.8m. Speaking to the BBC’s Nesta McGregor, Bostock revealed just what he turned down when at Selhurst Park.

He spent five years at the North London club, eventually being released by Spurs on a free transfer deal to Belgian side Royal Antwerp. He didn’t stay there long, just one season until the following August and a move to OH Leuven.

It truth, since signing for Spurs, Bostock’s career was a pinball on loan moves and short-term shunts between clubs. Since being snapped up by the Londoners, he featured for 11 sides before becoming a free agent in the opening days of October.

Aside from Spurs, Bostock has turned out for EFL sides Brentford, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon and Nottingham Forest. This quintet comes in addition to appearances for continental sides such as Antwerp and Leuven as well as Bursaspor, Lens and Toulouse who let him go on October 5.

Bostock, whose career is now in free agent limbo, told the BBC’s McGregor that things might have been different had he not snubbed Barcelona when he was a 14-year-old, rising prodigy. On this, Bostock said: “When I was 14, Barcelona offered me a 10-year contract,” before going on to add, “You name the club, I had interest from them. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool – the who’s who of European football.”

His last stint in football was with Nottingham Forest last season for whom he made 9 appearances, contributing 2 assists. Since being cut adrift by Ligue 2 side Toulouse, Bostock has remained without a club and is said to be actively looking for his 14th club since starting out his football journey.

