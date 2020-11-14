When Norwich City’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, there was always going to be that usual exodus of players leaving the Canaries and looking for employ in top-tier competitions at home or abroad.

Whilst that may have been the case with high-profile departures such as Ben Godfrey (around £24m to Everton) and Jamal Lewis (around £15m to Newcastle United), big players such as striker Teemu Pukki and attacking midfielder Emi Buendia stayed at the club.

23-year-old Spaniard Buendia recounts that it was a chat with Canaries boss Daniel Farke that led him to deciding to stay with the Norfolk-based side who brought him over to the Championship in the summer of 2018 – paying £1.3m for him from Getafe.

That first season for Farke’s Canaries saw him light up the Championship with 8 goals and 12 assists – proving him to be an astute piece of business. His Premier League contribution was 1 goal and 7 assists across the 2019/20 campaign. So far this season, in eight Championship games he has accrued 1 goal and 4 assists.

That’s a total that will continue to grow this season in English football’s second tier, Norwich are a class outfit and Buendia is a class player – in the Championship at least. That combination should be enough to see him continue to rack up the goals and assists and further endear himself to the Norwich faithful,

However, he’s not Premier League quality – at least not yet. His only season in English football’s top-tier showed that drop-off that you’d expect with a step up in class that promotion to the top level of English football demands.

Buendia was a £20m target for both Leeds United and Aston VIlla in October leading up to the domestic deadline day. Yet, he chose to stay at Carrow Road. Leeds United bought Spanish international Rodrigo to play behnd Patrick Bamford and Villa have Jack Grealish.

For both sides, you can say that they dodged a bullet when Buendia decided to stay in Norfolk rather than request a move back to the Premier League.

Is Emi Buendia good enough for the Premier League?