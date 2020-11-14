Conor Gallagher – the Chelsea midfielder formerly of loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and now West Bromwich Albion – has cited the ‘inspiring’ Jude Bellingham.

The 17-year-old Dortmund man became England’s third youngest player ever on Thursday night, playing the last 18 minutes of England’s 3-0 win over Republic of Ireland.

Speaking to The Sun, Gallagher – who’s a regular with the England U21s – spoke of his admiration for Bellingham:

“It gives every young England player hope,” he said of Bellingham making his England debut.

“I think there have been 22 players in the last four years who have gone up to the seniors from the 21s which is obviously a very high number.

“Having boys like Jude to go up to the seniors is great to see.”

Gallagher burst onto the scene with Charlton last season – the now 20-year-old scored six goals in 26 Championship appearances for the club before joining up with Swansea for the second.

He made 21 appearances for the Swans without scoring, and has since joined West Brom on loan.

Slaven Bilic’s side limped over the line to secure promotion to the Premier League in the last campaign but pressure has mounted on the Croat this time round, with his Baggies side struggling in the top-flight.

Gallagher has made four appearances for the club – starting and finishing each of their last four Premier League outings.

He showed last season that he’s a fine player and one who could well be alongside Bellingham in the England side in years to come.

As for Bellingham, he continues his fine progression at Dortmund after his summer move from Birmingham City, who’ve started slowly under new boss Aitor Karanka.