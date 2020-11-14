The emergence of Osman Kakay has been a saving grace from an otherwise tame start to the season for Mark Warburton and Queens Park Rangers.

Last season, the Sierra Leone international would make just seven Championship appearances in the second-half of the campaign.

He’d spent the first-half on loan with Partick Thistle having been on the periphery of the QPR first-team for the previous three campaigns.

Now though, it’s hard to imagine a QPR side without Kakay in it.

Filling in that right wing-back position that was so contested last season, Kakay offers the dynamism, pace and an all-rounded game that the club has been lacking in that position.

His attacking game is worthy, but more importantly he backs it up with genuine defensively ability.

With nine Championship appearances to his name so far this season, it looks set to be his breakthrough at QPR after joinging the club back in 2016.

Mark Warburton should be credited with his timely introduction into first-team affairs, and for his effective use of Kakay – his attacking mantra fits a player like Kakay and we’re seeing a fine talent emerge this campaign.

He played every minute of QPR’s opening eight games before resting a couple, returning for the second-half of the 3-1 defeat at Blackburn last time out.

Returning from international duty with Sierra Leone this week, whether Kakay will be in the side to face Watford this time next Saturday is unknown.

But a fine player nonetheless – Kakay’s emergence has surprised most QPR fans and given the demand for wing-backs like him, it’s easy to see him rising to the top sooner or later.

If he can continue impressing up until New Year then we could see a couple suitors come in for him, be them Championship, Premier League or European, and given QPR’s willingness to sell, it’s all the more likely to happen.