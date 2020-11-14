Charlton Athletic director of football Steve Gallen has revealed he had to persuade Ben Amos to stay over the summer, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks goalkeeper was out of contract after the club’s relegation to League One.

He re-joined the club in 2019, having previously had a loan spell there, and was their number two last season to Dillon Phillips.

However, he has now established himself as their first choice after Phillips left for Cardiff City in the last transfer window.

Amos, who is 30 years old, is impressing for Lee Bowyer’s side and won the League One Player of the Month award for October.

He could have left Charlton over the summer though, according to Gallen, as per London News Online: “I have to mention Ben Amos. Of the three players who signed their extensions in the summer – Jonny Williams and Jake Forster-Caskey – I didn’t have to persuade them to stay.

“But Ben Amos I did. As his agent, rightly so, said: ‘He’s just spent one year not playing one minute in a team that has got relegated’. I had a good think after that phone call. We had to make a proper decision – are we going to keep him and play him, which is risky because he hasn’t played in a year – or you tell him he isn’t and he’d have gone somewhere else. You keep Dillon and his contract runs down.”

He added: “We made the right decision for the club, on Dillon and Ben. Ben has been superb. Is there anyone better in the division at taking crosses – corners or wide free-kicks? I haven’t seen them. Not at this level anyway.”

Charlton have been on fire in League One and have won their past six games, with Amos playing a key role.

