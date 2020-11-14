Stoke City resume Championship duties with the visit of Huddersfield Town a week from today, but they look set to be without midfielder Jordan Thompson.

The 23-year-old was forced off in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying fixture against Slovakia on night, and it’s now being reported that he won’t travel with the squad to face Austria tomorrow.

Stoke are yet to find out the extent of his injury, though it’s not rumoured to be significant.

Thompson, 23, has featured eight times in the Championship for Stoke this season. He joined last January to link up with former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill and would feature 15 times in his first half season with the Potters.

He’s yet to score his first goal for the club, but he’s quickly fitted into O’Neill’s system and is becoming a favourite amongst the fans.

At 23-years-old as well, the former Rangers, Livingston and Blackpool man looks to be a player for the future, and Stoke could yet win big with his future sale.

Given his omission from Northern Ireland’s squad to face Austria tomorrow, it doesn’t look likely that he’ll be fit to feature against Huddersfield next weekend.

It’ll come as a huge blow to O’Neill, and further highlights to stresses of international breaks on club managers – Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken about it, as he lost Joe Gomez this week.

Stoke go into the game against Huddersfield in 8th-place of the Championship table – a win could see them into the top-two depending on other results.