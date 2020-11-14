Huddersfield Town are expected to reignite their pursuit of Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons this winter, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The Terriers are likely to swoop for him in January after seeing a move collapse at the end of the last transfer window.

Aarons, who is 24 years old, had completed a medical with the Yorkshire side but a late snag in the deal saw it fall through at the death.

Nevertheless, Huddersfield remain keen on securing a move to sign him. Newcastle are open to selling him with him having entered the final 12 months of his contract with Steve Bruce’s side. He has been training with their Under-23’s.

The ex-England Under-20 international joined Newcastle in 2014 and has since made 27 appearances for the Premier League side, chipping in with four goals.

Aarons has previously had loan spells at Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberac, Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell.

Huddersfield chairman, Phil Hodgkinson, said after the deal fell through, as per the Examiner Live: “The deal for Rolando was ready to go but we didn’t need to fill that position if the deal for Karlan (Grant) didn’t go through. Ultimately it didn’t go through until Thursday, at which point we set everything in motion with Rolando.

“He was already in the area, we did his medical on Friday, and we got on with the process and it was ready to go. It was just unfortunate that something happened very very late on with minutes to go that meant that we just couldn’t do it.”

Aarons would give the Terriers more options and depth out wide so they will be eager to get the deal done as soon as they can.

