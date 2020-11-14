Luton Town are set to sign defender Gabriel Osho, according to Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low (see tweet below).

The Hatters have been in talks with the centre-back for the past couple of weeks and have now agreed a deal with him.

Osho, who is 22 years old, was released by Reading at the end of last season and has spent the past summer weighing up his next move.

Luton are now throwing him a Championship lifeline and he will provide Nathan Jones’ side with more options and depth in their defensive department.

Osho started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks at the Madejski Stadium. He signed his first professional contract with the Royals in July 2016 and went onto play 10 times for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away at Maidenhead United and Aldershot Town to get some senior experience under his belt in non-league.

Osho then linked up with Bristol Rovers for the second-half of the 2018/19 season, before going on loan to Yeovil Town in the last campaign.

He has racked up 31 appearances altogether in his career to date and could prove to be a useful player for Luton in the future.

In other Hatters, their former midfielder George Thorne remains a free agent since his release by Oxford United in the summer, as per The72.



