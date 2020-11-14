Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has finally managed to sell the club to a consortium, after trying to find a buyer since the start of the year.

The takeover was yesterday reported to have been ‘agreed’ with both Donald and the incoming consortium, led by current club director Juan Sartori and the 22-year-old Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Donald though is set to retain a 15% stake in the club.

The takeover symbolises a new era at the club and one that can hopefully see the Black Cats return to the heights of the Premier League.

For now though, Sunderland remain play-off contenders in League One, and Phil Parkinson remains a man forever in the spotlight.

‘Bargain bin appointment’ – Sunderland fans fume at Parkinson after FA Cup exit

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Parkinson spoke of his future at the club amid the takeover:

“When or if a takeover finally happens, the owner of the football club – Stewart Donald will ring me I’m sure and let me know.

“I just focus on the team – I haven’t been told anything official but I like it that way. I just like to know when I need to know something and when that stage comes I’m sure I’ll be informed.”

Parkinson came under scrutiny in the last week after defeats against Mansfield Town and Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.

The news of Sunderland’s takeover has no doubt brought about a response from fans – sceptical and optimistic at the same time.

