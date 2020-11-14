Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has finally managed to sell the club to a consortium, after trying to find a buyer since the start of the year.

The takeover was yesterday reported to have been ‘agreed’ with both Donald and the incoming consortium, led by current club director Juan Sartori and the 22-year-old Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Donald though is set to retain a 15% stake in the club.

The takeover symbolises a new era at the club and one that can hopefully see the Black Cats return to the heights of the Premier League.

For now though, Sunderland remain play-off contenders in League One, and Phil Parkinson remains a man forever in the spotlight.

‘Bargain bin appointment’ – Sunderland fans fume at Parkinson after FA Cup exit

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Parkinson spoke of his future at the club amid the takeover:

“When or if a takeover finally happens, the owner of the football club – Stewart Donald will ring me I’m sure and let me know.

“I just focus on the team – I haven’t been told anything official but I like it that way. I just like to know when I need to know something and when that stage comes I’m sure I’ll be informed.”

Parkinson came under scrutiny in the last week after defeats against Mansfield Town and Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy respectively.

The news of Sunderland’s takeover has no doubt brought about a response from fans – sceptical and optimistic at the same time.

Here we take a look at what the Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter:

Regarding the #SAFC proposed takeover!

Nothing has happened yet, so I would suggest people can the negative comments re SD, CM, JS, etc. until something goes through!

JS will have sold us hard! Don't make people have second thoughts and walk away! #HawayTheLads — Danny G. (@dpgroves6) November 14, 2020

Another big game today and another opportunity to climb the league. I think if we lose today PP Is in big trouble especially with the takeover hopefully happening. I’m gonna say 1-1. #safc #HawayTheLads — Tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🔴⚪️ (@Leech27Tom) November 14, 2020

When you look at what Donald and Methvan have done to Sunderland and look at what they have said about our fans, I think it's perfectly reasonable for fans to be disappointed they'd remain at the club in any capacity whatsoever, should there be a takeover.#SAFC #Takeover #EFL — haymansafc #KBF (@haymansafc) November 14, 2020

#SAFC To get rid of any Virus 🦠 or parasite 🦠 you need a little of it injected so you can fight it and expel it completely,l’ll happily welcome this takeover if it leads to the expulsion of our parasites 🦠 SD&CD🖕🏼#donaldout & #parkinsonout — Lee Gamble (@LeeGamble1973) November 14, 2020

Sorry but reading this doesn’t really smell of a takeover more a share reallocation if someone taking over surely they buying Donald and Methvan out who would then leave the club (what the fans want) not retain shares stinks more of Stewart Donald trademark screwing people #SAFC — ftm (@Safcftm2016) November 14, 2020

Friday the 13th and it’s reported @SunderlandAFC on the verge of a takeover 🤔🤔 what could possibly go wrong 🤷‍♂️🤐🤫 #SAFC @SAFCFanTV #DonaldMethvenOut !! — Shaun Middleton (@ShaunMiddleto66) November 13, 2020