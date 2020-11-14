Charlton Athletic have cooled their interest in Boreham Wood forward Sorba Thomas, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks made a bid for the National League side but a move failed to materialise in the last transfer window.

Lee Bowyer’s side are unlikely to move in again for him, which could pave the way for Barnsley to swoop in if they want to.

Thomas, who is 21 years old, was also linked with the Tykes in September, as per The72, and is expected to leave Boreham Wood this winter having now been placed on the transfer list.

Barnsley’s new boss, Valerien Ismael, will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited side and Thomas is someone who fits the bill of their recent transfer policy.

The Yorkshire side like signing young players and handing them a chance to play in the Championship. However, will Ismael have his own targets in mind?

He has scored five goals in 75 appearances for the Boreham Wood over the past couple of seasons and looks well equipped to make the step up to the Football League. He has risen up through the youth ranks with Luke Garrard’s side and quickly established himself as one of their key players.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next and he is an option for Barnsley if they decide to rekindle their interest in him over the next couple of months.

In other Tykes news, their former target Ben Whiteman from Doncaster Rovers has provided an update on his future, as per The72.

