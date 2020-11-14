Queens Park Rangers’ Bright Osayi-Samuel is yet to renew his contract with the club, which expires next summer.

This means that the 22-year-old is available to discuss a ‘pre-contract’ transfer come January, and QPR could risk losing him for nothing.

It was a contested summer for Osayi-Samuel; he was all set for a move to Belgian side Club Brugge, but for him pulling out of the deal at the last.

He was holding out for a Premier League move and the likes of Crystal Palace and West Brom were interested.

Palace moved for ex-QPR teammate Ebere Eze, whilst West Brom cooled their interest – they did retain a foothold though, and could yet move in January with Slaven Bilic’s side struggling for goals.

Celtic have recently emerged as contenders to sign Osayi-Samuel though.

The Scottish giants were last month tipped with a move for the 22-year-old but it all depends on his contract situation in West London – he’s said to have rejected a contract renewal.

Manager Mark Warburton has remained fairly firm with the likes of Osayi-Samuel, and Ryan Manning too; the Irishman was set to expire his contract before leaving for Swansea City.

Warburton wants his players to be committed to the cause at QPR and it’s seen Osayi-Samuel’s game-time become less frequent – he’s been left out of two of the last four matchday squads.

With news breaking of his imminent contract renewal at the start of last month, and no further updates regarding it, it seems like Osayi-Samuel an QPR are coming to a standstill.

The coming weeks will be hugely important for QPR – Osayi-Samuel is a quality player and one that QPR could sell for a healthy profit. But will he commit to the club, or will he allow himself to enter pre-contract talks in the New Year?