Wigan Athletic were disappointed to sell Jensen Weir to Brighton and Hove Albion over the summer.

The youngster was tipped for a bright future at the DW Stadium but the Latics’ off-field issues meant they had to offload him.

Weir, who is 18 years old, is catching the eye at Brighton and scored twice for their Under-23’s against Manchester United last week. He linked up with his father, David, who works with the Seagulls having previously coached at Sheffield United and Rangers.

The Scotland youth international made his first-team debut for Wigan at the age of just 15 in November 2017 in an EFL Trophy tie against Accrington Stanley. He went onto make a further three senior appearances for the North West side.

Weir has said, as per the official Premier League website: “I want to become a regular for the (Brighton) Under-23s. If the chance to train with the first team comes around, then that would be great. I want to keep adding goals to my game as well and keep developing as a player.”

He also gave an insight into which Brighton player he admires: “I like Yves Bissouma, he has loads of great qualities and I look up to him in terms of being in possession of the ball. He drives forward well and takes some good risks.”

Wigan fans will no doubt keep an eye on how Weir progresses in the top flight.

The Latics are currently managerless with John Sheridan leaving for Swindon Town. The72 have picked out five potential candidates for the job.

Will Wigan appoint a new manager?