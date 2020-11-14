Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes has heaped praise on manager Michael O’Neill, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

He has been with the Potters for a year now and has steadied the ship at the Bet365 Stadium.

O’Neill, who is 51 years old, was chosen as the man to lead Stoke forward after impressing as manager of the Northern Ireland national team.

It is safe to say Stoke were a mess after their relegation from the Premier League, with Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones’ tenures not working, money wasted on players who weren’t bothered and a relegation to League One looked a genuine threat.

However, O’Neill has managed to sort the Staffordshire side out and has earned the praise of Scholes.

“As I sit here and we reflect on the 12 months since Michael came in, our belief is that we’ve found the right man.” Scholes has said, “We’ve enjoyed a good 12 months and that isn’t just the start of this season but the job Michael did from the day he walked in and the recovery from a pretty poor, a very poor position. Let’s remember we were bottom of the table and finished relatively strongly.”

He added: “We are a Premier League club in the way we are set up – but one that is playing in the Championship and, up until Michael came in, that was playing pretty poorly in the Championship. That obviously dominates all of the questions, rightly so, and all the supporters’ thoughts and our thoughts as well.

“Behind that there’s a lot in place at the club which has been built up over a number of years and very strong foundations there. I’m also delighted to see that some of those foundations are coming through as Michael is prepared to give young players a chance in the team.”

Stoke will hope they can get back to the Premier League one day soon, and in O’Neill they have a manager who seems to be a good fit there.

The Potters are back in action after the international break against Huddersfield Town.

