George Thorne remains a free agent after being released by Oxford United.

The midfielder parted company with the League One side at the end of last season and has spent the past summer weighing up his next move.

Thorne, who is 27 years old, has struggled with injuries in the past but is available for Football League clubs still needing midfield reinforcements on a free transfer.

The ex-England Under-19 international spent the first-half of last season on loan at Oxford before penning a short-term deal at the Kassam Stadium that expired in June.

Thorne started his career at West Bromwich Albion and went onto play 17 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from the Midlands at Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Watford and Derby County.

Derby signed him in 2014 and he made 73 appearances for the Rams during his six years on the books there. He showed glimpses that he could make it to the very top during his time at Pride Park and played a key part in their side who got to the Championship Play-Offs in 2016, playing 34 games in the league that year.

However, injuries hit and was sidelined for nine months with a cruciate ligament injury. He then was loaned out to Luton Town to get game time and was part of their side who won promotion from League One before joining Oxford last term.

Thorne remains a free agent and will hope to find a new home soon in this tough Covid-19 stricken market.

