Former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has spoken highly of Queens Park Rangers’ Lyndon Dykes, after Scotland qualified for Euro 2020.

The belated tournament will take place next year, and Scotland will take part in their first major tournament since 1998.

Dykes has been a favourite of manager Steve Clarke – the striker joined QPR from Livingston in the summer and has featured in Scotland’s last four Nations League games, scoring twice.

Writing for Daily Record, Ferguson spoke of Dykes’ impact on the team, and his contribution in guiding Scotland to next year’s Euros:

“Then there’s Dykes. Oh my God. What a find he has been. It’s like the signing of the summer if international managers could make signings.

“I’ll put my neck on the line – Dykes will play in the English Premier League.”

Dykes has so far scored three in nine Championship games for QPR – all of which from the spot. He’s made an impact but he’ll be raring to score his first QPR goal from open play.

READ: Norwich City star reveals why he stayed – Aston Villa, Leeds United ‘shunned’

“I love his physicality, his hold-up play,” continued Ferguson. “We all know that. But I’ll tell you what else I’ve noticed about him – if someone plays a bang-average ball then he will chase it and make it into a good ball.

“He just exudes confidence and plays with a swagger. I’m gutted we never managed to keep him in our top flight. I’d have loved to have seen the former Livi striker at Rangers.”

QPR fended off several competitors to land Dykes last summer. He was the Rs’ marquee summer signing and he has since been backed up by the signing of Macauley Bonne from Charlton Athletic.

“Dykes has been exceptional and he will absolutely relish going up against Harry Maguire at Wembley,” Ferguson wrote. “What a battle that’s going to be and if I had to put my money on a winner, it would be the big QPR man.

“From Queen of the South to the Euros in two years, I love stories like that.”

England and Scotland will come together at Euro 2020. It’ll be an historic match and one that the whole nation will be gripped to.

Dykes could well steal the show, and what a story it would be for the Australian-born striker.

QPR resume Championship duties with the visit of Watford on the 21st of this month – Mark Warburton’s side go into this one sitting in 18th-place of the table.