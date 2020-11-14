Late Monday, Sheffield Wednesday sacked Garry Monk after an underwhelming stint at the club. Late Friday, less that a working week later, the Owls installed former Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss Tony Pulis as their head coach.

It isn’t a decision that has the universal backing of the entire Sheffield Wednesday fanbase, there are those vehemently against the appointment of the cap-wearing coach. These doubters have been quick to decry his tactics and say that he isn’t the man to allow the to take Owls.

Whilst this segment of supporters have been vocal on Twitter, as mentioned they aren’t part of a homogenous mass. There are many fans who see Pulis as just the right man for the right moment – even if this is more short-term thinking.

Now in the hotseat, and with an international break to ready his steeds, Wednesday fans will be looking for an immediate response to move their side away from the lower echelons of the Sky Bet Championship table and out of the relegation zone towards safety.

However, the South Yorkshire side have not released any further details of the deal that convinced Pulis to take up the reins at the Owls. Still, some detail does come from Mirror journalist David Anderson on his personal Twitter feed (tweet – below):

Tony Pulis confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss. Wednesday have refused to say how long his contract is, but it is understood to include a survival bonus. Pulis is expected to name Dave Kemp as his No 2. #swfc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) November 13, 2020

Pulis’ arrival at Hillsborough was not only quick it would also appear targeted in that there was little in the Press to suggest others were involved in Wednesday’s thinking.

With details not forthcoming from the Owls heirarchy, crumbs need to be swept up lke those above provided by the Mirror’s Anderson that Pulis’ deal includes a “survival bonus” and that he will be bringing in David Kemp as his assistant with Kemp having been with Pulis since his days at Plymouth.

Is Tony Pulis going to be Sheffield Wednesday's savious this season?