An unprecedented decision to move the fixture from this weekend forward a month has given the Ipswich Town squad a bonus and much-needed week off.

Last international break, which coincided with a cup weekend for lower league teams, a cup that Ipswich were already free from, Ipswich played (and beat) Blackpool, away.

This fixture should have been this weekend, but, with Blackpool also being free, and their being no complications of fans/tickets/police to worry about, the clubs saw the opportunity to play early, a bit like putting your fifty pence on the side of a pool table, for the next free slot.

This decision has greatly benefitted Ipswich, not only because they won the game 4-1, but, with mounting injuries, the gap created will allow some of the players on the physio-table a chance to recover.

It’s unlikely that long term resident of the rub-room, Kane Vincent-Young will benefit too much, nor all round good guy Cole Skuse, who is now amidst his longest absence from the team due to a knee injury. But with James Norwood returning to action in the cup last week slightly earlier than expected from a groin injury, he and veteran defender Stephen Ward, combative midfielder Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam could see this as extra recovery. Aaron Drinan too could even begin to look at grass again.

Whilst it would be absurd to believe a weeks rest before three games in eight days is enough to rejuvenate the entire sick list, those players in the squad playing with knocks could easily take this as vital resting time.

The FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth last weekend saw over 120 minutes of football, and many who played will have not been match fit to begin with.

Hopefully, when the team returns in a week, the players will be ready to address the slump which has followed a bright beginning to the season.