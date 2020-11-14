Bolton Wanderers claimed a 2-0 win at home to Salford City in League Two last night.

Ian Evatt’s side went into last night’s game at the University of Bolton Stadium having won just one of their previous nine in all competitions.

But striker Eoin Doyle would hand Bolton the lead midway through the first-half, with an own goal from Salford’s Jordan Turnbull doubling Bolton’s lead in the second-half.

It was a fine all-round performance from Bolton, but one man stood out in particular – Ricardo Santos.

The Portuguese defender has now played in all 12 of Bolton’s League Two games this season and fans recognised his performance last night, standing strong against a Salford side who’d scored 16 in 10 League Two games before last night.

Plenty of Bolton fans took to Twitter to sing their praises of the 25-year-old, and here’s what they had to say on his Man of the Match performance: