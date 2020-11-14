Bolton Wanderers claimed a 2-0 win at home to Salford City in League Two last night.

Ian Evatt’s side went into last night’s game at the University of Bolton Stadium having won just one of their previous nine in all competitions.

But striker Eoin Doyle would hand Bolton the lead midway through the first-half, with an own goal from Salford’s Jordan Turnbull doubling Bolton’s lead in the second-half.

It was a fine all-round performance from Bolton, but one man stood out in particular – Ricardo Santos.

The Portuguese defender has now played in all 12 of Bolton’s League Two games this season and fans recognised his performance last night, standing strong against a Salford side who’d scored 16 in 10 League Two games before last night.

Plenty of Bolton fans took to Twitter to sing their praises of the 25-year-old, and here’s what they had to say on his Man of the Match performance:

I don’t like to criticise Crellin, he’s young and learning his trade at senior level but I think tonight showed that having experience behind the back 3 goes a long way! Santos for me was MOM because he had an experienced voice behind him! It goes a long way! #COYWM #bwfc — Chris Hardy (@RealChrisHardy) November 13, 2020

He got a lot of stick at the start of the season (me included) but in the last few weeks Santos has been an absolute colossus at the back for us. Looks one hell of a player now. #BWFC — Luke Taylor (@Lukeyt_BWFC) November 14, 2020

So much more solid at the back tonight, maybe that’s confidence in the keeper, maybe it’s direction. Sarce outstanding, Santos a man mountain and Fonz and Doyle a force to be reckoned with. Maybe this is the start. Just need Ali to get his shooting boots back though #bwfc — ANDREW GRIFFITHS (@ANDYGRIFFITHS11) November 13, 2020

Made the most attacking team in the league look bang average. Tutte and Santos was dominant. #bwfc — Aidan Brown (@Aidan_Golf) November 13, 2020

Santos a completely different player now, kinda mad #bwfc — Josh (@JoshCGrace) November 13, 2020

That is a fantastic result tonight. Santos a different player, Sarc is just captain fantastic, and the mind games from Evatt were splendid #bwfc — Van Der Graaff. (@WhatAdam_said) November 13, 2020

Santos will get all the plaudits tonight, and fair play as he’s been immense for weeks – but think Delaney needs an awful lot of praise too! Another solid performance from him again tonight – played simple and effective football all night – excellent #bwfc — Matt Walshaw (@wallywalshaw14) November 13, 2020

We played really well tonight, Santos continues to be a rock at the back, I felt we were a lot more sound and confident at the back (more than likely due to the presence of Gilks), Doyle did well and took his goal well, overall it was a really good team performance #bwfc — Matthew Rushton (@MatthewRushton7) November 13, 2020