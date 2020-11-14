With no game for the blues on this international weekend, the news from Portman Road would be largely dominated by youth games, injury updates and the launch of the new festive jumpers, right?

Is it Christmas yet? Oh hell yeah it is…. Our brand new premium quality fantastically festive Christmas jumpers have landed.#itfc #ChristmasCheerhttps://t.co/84FgXjXjDw pic.twitter.com/NI0qbWEi5r — ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) November 13, 2020

Wrong, Ipswich are currently under the stewardship of a man unlikely to be branded a shrinking violet, Paul “Did you know I played for Dortmund” Lambert is never far from the media suite, and is great for a sound bite. This time, however, he is less likely to comment, as his recent views of the referee at Lincoln have cost him dearly, £1,750 to be exact.

“He gets into in nice car and drives away” Lambert retorted whilst fuming at a series of controversial decisions which saw the blues concede a late penalty, and Jon Nolan earn a Red Card.

Paul is now short of the price of a second-hand car, thanks to the FA deciding his comments were uncalled for, although whether it could buy a car of similar value to Referee Kevin Johnson’s “Whip” is undisclosed.

Add to this, the decision to ignore the rules in the now branded Papa John’s Trophy, twice, Ipswich fielding less than the required four outfield players from the previous league match, or players with over 100 club appearances to their name, at £5,000 per fixture, “Dortmund Paul” has cost quite a few pennies in the accounts ledger at Portman Road.

At least, come January when the club spend nothing in the transfer window, the fans already know the excuse.